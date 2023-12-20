iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 iPhone and Android car mounts start from $19 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Mount for $18.95. You’ll score free shipping with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. This is down from its usual $25 going rate and marks the third-best discount to date. It matches our previous mention from Black Friday, and is clocking in at within $1 of the 2023 low from back in April, or within $2 of the all-time low. There’s also two other versions of the car mounts on sale down below.

Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold pretty much every device on the market from smaller iPhone 13 mini to flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max and everything else in-between.

Alongside the dashboard mount, there’s also two other pairs of upgrades to your ride from the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 series. If the suction cup design isn’t going to fit right into your ride, then there’s some other form-factors that pack the same one-touch mounting solution.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

