Holiday savings take $150 off OnePlus 11 256GB smartphones at $650

OnePlus is offering one last chance to score the best price of the year on its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G. It comes unlocked and with an upgraded 256GB of storage at $649.99 shipped in either Titan Black or Eternal Green colorways. Each one drops from the usual $800 going rate in order to save you $150 and mark a return to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing from last month. I’ve personally been using this smartphone for the past few months, and have been loving the taller screen aspect ratio and premium build – but you can read all about the OnePlus 11 below the fold or over in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google.

Everything with the OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package.

Don’t forget that the OnePlus Open is also getting in on the holiday savings this week. Pricing now starts lower than ever before at $1,400, with as much as $300 in savings on the new folding smartphone. It’s the first foldable from OnePlus, and has certainly made its mark on the industry with one of the largest interior displays around and an impressive camera module to match.

If you’re looking for a different experience than the OnePlus 11, be sure to keep it locked to our Android guide this week, as there are tons of other smartphones on sale ahead of the holidays.

OnePlus 11 5G features:

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the most advanced chipset for Android devices, with increased CPU and GPU performance. Integrated AI processes improve background app usage, delivering increased multitasking abilities. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

