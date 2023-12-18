OnePlus Open folding smartphone now starts from $1,400 ahead of the holidays (Save $300)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Open Folding Smartwatch for $1,499.99 shipped. There’s no trade-in required on this 512GB smartphone, as the price drops from its usual $1,700 going rate. There’s $200 in savings attached as well as one of the very first chances to save so far. We last saw this price back when the new release first launched, with today’s offer matching the all-time low. But if you’re looking to activate it with a carrier today, Best Buy will knock another $100 off with a discount down to $1,399.99 – otherwise the retailer is just simply matching Amazon’s price. Get the full scoop over in our launch hands-on review at 9to5Google.

The new OnePlus Open arrives as the company’s first foldable smartphone. The inner display features a 7.82-inch panel which unfolds like a book, with an outer 6.31-inch screen complementing its larger counterpart. One of the new smartphone’s claims to fame is that it’s lighter than just about any other foldable on the market, clocking in at 239 grams. The company’s usual collaboration with Hasselblad continues, offering a 48MP rear camera array on the back. All of that then comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Over at Amazon, we’re also tracking a clearance discount on a more compact folding smartphone. Amazon began clearing out the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 earlier in the month, and now it has arrived at the new all-time low of $535. You’d have paid $1,000 for last year’s smart flip phone just a few months back, and now it’s nearly 50% off at the best price we’ve ever seen. It may not have the same massive internal display as the OnePlus Open, but will get you your first foldable for far less and the all-time low discount on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device above.

More on the OnePlus Open:

Thin & Light Design: The OnePlus Open is the thinnest & lightest foldable in North America*. With aerospace-grade materials & a custom Flexion hinge design, the OnePlus Open delivers an ergonomic user experience. With carbon fiber support structures & titanium alloy, the Open is as durable as it is premium. OnePlus Open features a 6.31″ exterior display & 7.82″ foldable interior display. Experience a premium viewing experience with a near-invisible crease, Dolby Vision, & 10-bit color, & 2800 nits peak brightness.

