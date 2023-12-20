There’s still time to get the Wear OS Ticwatch Pro 5 under the tree at $245 (Reg. $350)

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering a solid price drop on its Ticwatch Pro 5 wearable at $244.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Regularly $350, you’ll find both the black and Sandstone models at $105 off the going rate to deliver the lowest prices we can find. This is matching the deal we spotted just ahead of Thanksgiving Week and the lowest we have tracked. One of the latest releases in the Ticwatch family, you can get a closer look at what to expect from the Wear OS 3 smartwatch over at 9to5Google. Hit the jump for more details.

The Ticwatch Pro 5 experience is centered around 1.43 inch OLED display with a 5ATM water resistant design and up to 80 hours of battery life – it “can last through days of use without needing a recharge.” Running on theSnapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, it also supports a bevy and health and fitness tracking features “including 100+ professional sports modes, GPS, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress, and sleep tracking.”

If you would prefer to go with a wearable in the Google family, price drops continue on the latest Google Pixel Watch 2 at $50 off the going rate. All of the details you need on this offer are right here and be sure to scope out the discounts we spotted this morning on the official Google Woven and Active series bands starting from $34 shipped.

Ticwatch Pro 5 wearable features:

Advanced Health and Fitness Monitoring: TicWatch Pro 5 tracks real-time fitness data, including 100+ professional sports modes, GPS, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress, and sleep tracking.

Long Battery Life: With 80 hours of battery life, TicWatch Pro 5 can last through days of use without needing a recharge.

Water Resistant Design: TicWatch Pro 5 is rated 5ATM water resistant, allowing for swimming and showering while wearing.

Smartwatch Features: TicWatch Pro 5 runs on the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform and uses Wear OS by Google for a smooth, connected experience.

