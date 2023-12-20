Accessorize your Pixel Watch 2 with official Google band deals from $34 at Amazon

Amazon is now marking down some of the official Google Pixel Watch 2 bands. A series of different styles are now up for sale for some of the first times, with the Woven Band clocking in as a headliner at $50.99 shipped. It comes in several styles, each of which are down from the usual $60 price tag. These are $9 discounts, the first chances to save, and new all-time lows. Google’s official Woven Band comes in Ivy and Lemongrass styles, both of which bring a flexible strap to your wearable. Each one is made from recycled polyester yarn and complemented by a stainless steel clasp and lugs. We recently revisited these options over at 9to5Google to see how they stand up over time. Head below for all of the details.

Alongside the Woven Bands, Amazon is also marking down a series of the Google Pixel Watch Active Bands. These come in four different colors and are clocking in at $34. You’d more regularly pay $50 for any of them, with today’s offers marking some of the first discounts yet. These Active Bands take on a more workout-friendly design as you’d expect from the name, with a waterproof design made of a higher-end Fluoroelastomer material with stainless steel clasp and lugs.

Each of the bands on sale today work with the original Pixel Watch, but also with the newer Pixel Watch 2. The discounts arrive just in time to pair with the rare chance to save that we’re tracking on the flagship wearable. We haven’t seen all too many discounts lately on the smartwatch, but there’s still time to put Google Pixel Watch 2 under the tree for $300 following the $50 price cut.

Google Pixel Watch Woven Band features:

With an array of bands to accessorize your Google Pixel Watch, you can pick a different one for all different occasions. Choose classic or modern styles and colors that match your mood, from bright and fun to dressy or serious. The bands are easy to switch out quickly and securely.

