Put Google Pixel Watch 2 under the tree with a $50 discount down to $300

Rikka Altland -
AmazonGoogle
Reg. $350 $300
Google Pixel Watch 2

Amazon is finally offering a chance to save on the new Google Pixel Watch 2. Black Friday and Cyber Monday both came and went without any deals popping up, and now that we’re into December the discounts has finally here. Courtesy of Amazon as well as Best Buy, you can now score the second-generation wearable in several different styles for $299.99 shipped. This is $50 off the usual $350 going rate and marking only the second-ever discount. It’s $4 under a pre-Thanksgiving Week offer, and about as rare of a chance to save as they come. We walked away with a favorable opinion in our hands-on review, too.

The new Pixel Watch 2 debuts as Google’s second-generation fitness tracking experience. While the same design remains as before, there’s now an all-new heart rate sensor on the inside that comes powered by Fitbit’s updated AI for better insight into your overall health. Longer battery life is another perk, upping wear time to 24 hours with its always-on display.

Google powers the whole package with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and its 4nm prowess, which we noted was a significant upgrade over the original model. This discounted model comes with one of Google’s standard silicone bands, too. There’s a full array of colors available for both the straps and the exterior casing.

Pixel Watch 2 features: 

The Pixel Watch 2 comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management; 100% recycled light aluminum housing makes it comfortable to wear. The all-new heart rate sensor and Google AI combine for Fitbit’s most spot-on heart rate tracking yet, so you can get more precise health and fitness info[5]

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Google

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Vactidy’s new Nimble T8 robot vacuum and mop cove...
Reolink smart home cams keep an eye on your property at...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Rikka’s favorite smart home ...
Rare deal brings Audio-Technica’s TWX9 ANC Wirele...
Android game and app deals: Defense Zone 3, Galaxy Trad...
Optoma’s 1080p short-throw laser projector return...
Review: MAINGEAR’s MG-1 Gold delivers an immacula...
Special Prime deal: Blink outdoor floodlight camera + v...
Load more...
Show More Comments