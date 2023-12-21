Android game and app deals: Mana series, Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, more

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Before you dive in, scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor and the best price yet on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro. As for the apps, Google Play is starting to unleash its major holiday sales with a large selection of top-tier titles, including Final Fantasy games, the Mana series, Dragon Quest titles, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Hexanet White – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Trials of Mana $12 (Reg. $23)
- Secret of Mana $4 (Reg. $8)
- Legend of Mana $14 (Reg. $28)
- Adventures of Mana $7 (Reg. $14)
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $5 (Reg. $10)
- FINAL FANTASY VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- FINAL FANTASY IX for Android $10 (Reg. $21)
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered $10 (Reg. $21)
- FINAL FANTASY IV: TAY $8 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE) $8 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE) $8 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $7 (Reg. $13)
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $7 (Reg. $14)
- DRAGON QUEST VIII $15 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON QUEST VI $10 (Reg. $15)
- DRAGON QUEST V $10 (Reg. $15)
- DRAGON QUEST IV $10 (Reg. $15)
- DRAGON QUEST III $7 (Reg. $10)
- DRAGON QUEST II $3 (Reg. $5)
- DRAGON QUEST $2 (Reg. $3)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS $18 (Reg. $28)
- Actraiser Renaissance $10 (Reg. $20)
- Million Onion Hotel $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi game $2 (Reg. $4)
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition $1 (Reg. $5)
- One Deck Dungeon $2 (Reg. $7)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Live or Die 1: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Home Workouts No Equipment Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Star Survivor:Premium $2 (Reg. $3)
- Slime Craft, Perfect RTS Game $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $1 (Reg. $10)
- Antonyms PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Lunchbox Recipes $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- MDScan + OCR $1 (Reg. $5)
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro $2.50 (Reg. $10)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Accurate Weather App PRO $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Baggage Packing Checklist PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
Trials of Mana features:
When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction. She sealed the horrors inside the eight Mana Stones, bringing the realm back from the brink. Weak from rebuilding the world, the Goddess changed into a tree and fell fast asleep for years. However, the forces of evil sought to free the Benevodons to gain control of the world. They started a terrible war to further their plot and destabilize the kingdoms.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!