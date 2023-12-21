Android game and app deals: Mana series, Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Before you dive in, scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor and the best price yet on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro. As for the apps, Google Play is starting to unleash its major holiday sales with a large selection of top-tier titles, including Final Fantasy games, the Mana series, Dragon Quest titles, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Trials of Mana features:

When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction. She sealed the horrors inside the eight Mana Stones, bringing the realm back from the brink. Weak from rebuilding the world, the Goddess changed into a tree and fell fast asleep for years. However, the forces of evil sought to free the Benevodons to gain control of the world. They started a terrible war to further their plot and destabilize the kingdoms.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ASUS ROG Ally gaming handhelds land under the tree in t...
Z Grills’ 450A Pro wood pellet grill and smoker offer...
Nintendo eShop holiday sale now live from $3: Mario, So...
VOLTME’s compact 140W 3-port USB fast charger see...
Spark GO mini smart guitar amp and recording interface ...
meross’ HomeKit smart garage door remote falls 42...
New all-time low has Lexar’s NM800 7,500MB/s heat...
Renogy fits solar panels and 9 ports into its Phoenix E...
Load more...
Show More Comments