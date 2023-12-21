Google’s Pixel Buds Pro have never sold for less at $114 (Reg. $200)

If you’ve been waiting until the 11th hour to find that perfect gift for under the tree, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are down to a new all-time low today. Courtesy of Amazon, the new ANC earbuds are clocking in at $113.93 shipped in the original coral colorway. This is 43% off the usual $200 going rate and a new all-time low. Today’s offer is also $5 under our previous mention from right after Black Friday. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg. Heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration.

The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

A pair of my favorite earbuds this year are also on sale for those who want a more platform-agnostic solution. If you missed out on the Black Friday price, here’s another chance to score the all-time low on Sony’s new XM5 earbuds at $248. These recent releases are now $50 off and clocking in with less audiophile-grade than the Pi7 S2, but also a more affordable price tag.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features:

Pixel Buds Pro use Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and help block outside sounds, creating a quiet foundation so your music can shine. With custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, the earbuds sound amazing at any volume. The battery keeps up with your life, with up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case; you can charge them wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!