meross’ HomeKit smart garage door remote falls 42% to new all-time low of $35 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the meross Smart Garage Door Remote for $34.99 shipped, after clipping on-page $5 off coupon. Down from its usual $60 price tag, this remote kept around $50 for the first half of the year, rising over its MSRP to a $74 high at the start of fall and dropping sporadically over the last two months during holiday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 42% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $5 and marking a new all-time low.

Designed to sync with Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, as well as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, this smart garage door remote gives you total control of your garage door with a simple press of a button on your smartphone or through voice commands. It can even send you notifications when it is activated or when it is left open too long or at too late of an hour using its “highly sensitive sensor” that is constantly monitoring its status. It comes compatible with most garage door openers made in the past 20 years and installation is fast and easy without any need for a separate hub. Head below to read more.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade to Matter-supported smart plugs inside your home or garage for a more unified setup, Amazon is currently offering the meross Matter Smart Plug Mini 2-packs for $20.99 Prime shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. This item also has the option for 5% off in extra savings when purchasing two or more and using the promo code UJPCBDHZ at checkout. If you’re not concerned with having universal control, but still want to upgrade to smart plugs, you’ll find meross’ HomeKit-supported models at discounted rates of $24 for the 3-pack, which can be bundled with the ceiling fan control for extra savings, as well as $36 for the 4-pack.

Be sure to check out our recent coverage of the meross Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Dimmer Light Switch that offers 2-in-1 functionality as it connects to your standard ceiling fans to provide four speed settings, brightness controls, timers, custom scheduling, and more. You can also head over to our smart home hub to keep up-to-date on the very best deals on devices that will bring your home further into the twenty-first century.

meross Smart Garage Door Remote features:

Remote Control: You can turn the garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! Note: 2.4 GHz WiFi network support only.

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and CarPlay. Please scroll down and check the “Product guides and documents – User Manual” for more product information.

Compatibility Check: It is compatible with more than 200 brands. Please check whether your garage door model is in the compatibility list in “Product guides and documents-User Guide”. If you are not sure whether your garage door is compatible, you can do a compatibility test. If your garage door needs accessories to solve compatibility issues. please send us the information about your garage opener, we can ship the proper accessory for you, and make it works.

More Precise and Stable: It comes with a high sensitivity sensor that monitors the status of the garage door more accurately and the signal stays stable. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the app. Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification, and overnight notification to remind you to close the garage door.

