Up to 57% off official Apple leather AirTag Key Rings and Loops: 1 for $15 or 2 for $25

As part of its Apple accessory sale, Woot is now offering some notable deals on Apple AirTag Loops and Key Rings. While not the lowest prices we have ever tracked, you can now land one for $14.99 or 2-packs for $24.99, both free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). The official Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring, for example, carries a regular price of $35 on Amazon and is now at least 57% off the going rate. We also tend to see a much more limited range of color options on these Woot offers. Now’s your chance to scoop up the discontinued official leather Apple accessories before they are gone for good. Scope out the deals down below.

Apple accessory deals:

Speaking of AirTag accessories, Elevation Lab is among our favorite third-party brands in the space and we just featured its new magnetic mounts. These rugged, waterproof solutions are now seeing their very first deals on Amazon and you can read more about them in our launch coverage. They also landed in our 2023 last-minute gift guide – you can browse through the rest of our picks right here.

Apple Leather AirTag Keychain features:

The leather key ring is thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials.

The stainless steel is as striking as it is strong, while the European leather is specially tanned and soft to the touch.

And it fits snugly over your AirTag, so you never have to worry about it falling out.

AirTag sold separately

