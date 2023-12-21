Special Prime deal: Score a 4-pack of Blink Mini smart cams for $60 today ($15/camera)

Amazon is now offering its Prime members a special price on this 4-pack of Blink Mini indoor smart cameras down at $59.97 shipped. Regularly $130, this is 54% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $20 under the previous discount price and the second-best total we have tracked – only once has this bundle ever gone for less. At $15 per smart camera, this is also a more than affordable way to land a series of cameras you can spread throughout your home, lake house, or elsewhere. These cams provide real-time visuals with 1080p resolutions directly to your smartphone, alongside motion detection tech with notifications, two-way audio, and night vision. Head below for more details.

Now, if you don’t need all four units here, you can still grab a single one down at the $20 holiday price. While clearly not as good a per camera value, this is still an affordable way to bring home the indoor smart cam experience and for less cash out of pocket right now. We should also mention that this particular offer is part of a larger Blink smart home holiday sale loaded with additional camera and smart video doorbell offers with up to 50% in savings. All of those deals can be found right here.

On the intelligent lighting side of things, this morning also saw Govee’s Matter-supported lightstrip drop down to $40 shipped. Now 33% off the going rate, this set adds some vibes to your space while playing nice with the rest of your Matter smart home gear and you can get all of the details you need in today’s coverage.

Blink Mini indoor smart camera features:

Monitor the inside of your home day and night with our 1080P HD indoor plug-in smart security camera with motion detection and two-way audio.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home from your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

Use Mini as an indoor plug-in chime for Blink Video Doorbell. Hear a real-time alert from Mini when someone presses your Video Doorbell.

Choose to save and share clips with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 (sold separately).

