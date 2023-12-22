meross’ wireless smoke and CO detector hits new $29 low (Reg. $43), smart devices from $21

Amazon is offering the meross Wireless Interconnected Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $28.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $14 off coupon. Down from its $43 price tag, it has seen a few discounts over the year, with today’s deal coming in as a 33% markdown off its going rate, dropping costs to the lowest price we have tracked. This smoke and carbon monoxide detector is designed to provide full coverage of your home by wirelessly connecting with up to 11 other detectors, keeping you updated through its multiple alert modes, LED indicators, or with its loud siren. It features a user-friendly LCD screen that gives you real-time data like the CO levels (from 30 to 999 PPM), battery status, and even operational updates as they become available. You can also find the standalone model on Amazon for $27, after clipping the on-page $12 off coupon.

More meross smart devices seeing discounts:

Be sure to check out our recent coverage of the meross Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Dimmer Light Switch, a 2-in-1 switch that connects to your standard ceiling fans to provide four speed settings, brightness controls, timers, custom scheduling, and more. There is also the meross Smart Garage Door Remote that gives you total control of your garage door with a simple press of a button on your smartphone or through voice commands by syncing with Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, as well as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings.

Wireless Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector features:

【Latest U.S. Smoke Detection Standards】With the newest photoelectric tech, meross combination smoke & CO alarm ensures more accurate and reliable detection of smoke and fire events than others. Free from annoying false alarms caused by cooking or steam from showers.

【Solid and Lasting Protection】Equipped with 3 AA replaceable batteries, meross smoke and CO detector ensures uninterrupted safeguarding, even during power outages. With a remarkable 10-year lifespan, this detector offers both economic and practical benefits.

【User-Friendly LCD Screen】Real-time CO levels (30-999 PPM), battery status, and operational updates are displayed on this smoke and CO alarm. Stay informed and take control with our user-friendly interface. A low battery alert ensures timely battery replacement.

【Enhanced Safety with Multiple Alert Modes】meross combination detector includes an 85 dB buzzer, LCD display, and LED indicators. The loud siren ensures even the heaviest sleeper is awakened, while the flashing red light and clear icons on the LCD screen provide visual cues for prompt action.

