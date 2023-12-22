Unlock one-click iOS file transfers with AnyTrans lifetime access for $20 (Reg. $80)

From call logs to audiobooks, we keep a lot of stuff on iOS devices. And from time to time, you might want to back up or transfer these files to other devices. AnyTrans lets you complete transfers with a click, and manage your devices with ease. For a limited time, lifetime subscriptions are just $19.97 (Reg. $79.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you’re happy to wait for files to sync, iCloud is a useful tool. But there are times when you need to transfer files between devices in the shortest possible time.

For that, AnyTrans provides a massive upgrade. It’s basically the iOS device manager that Apple should have made. The app is easy to use, packed with features, and compatible with all your iOS devices. That even includes your old iPod.

To use AnyTrans, you simply connect your chosen iOS device to your computer via USB or Wi-Fi. The software allows you to browse the files on your mobile device, and select files on your laptop to transfer. You can also back up all your iOS data to your computer with a click.

AnyTrans can handle call logs, contacts, messages, photos, videos, voice memos, and your browsing history in Safari. It can even back up WhatsApp chats, and any music you’ve purchased. Plus, you can migrate messages between Android and iOS.

If that wasn’t enough, AnyTrans has a built-in downloader that lets you grab content from 900 sites and send the media straight to your iOS devices.

In the words of TechRadar, “AnyTrans allows for greater flexibility when it comes to two-way file synchronization, and far better phone management options.”

Order by Christmas Day to get AnyTrans on a lifetime subscription for just $19.97, saving over $50 on the original price!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on StackSocial affiliate links.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!