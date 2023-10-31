This 7-inch car display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for is now $100 (Reg. $140)

Many cars now let you control maps and music through a touchscreen display. But if your car doesn’t have one, consider grabbing the Wireless CarPlay Display. This 7-inch screen syncs with Apple and Android devices, and it’s now only $99.99 (Reg. $139.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

When you’re behind the wheel, using your phone simply isn’t an option. According to the National Safety Council, around 1.6 million crashes a year are caused by drivers using their cell phone.

However, you still need some way to set up GPS directions, answer calls, and put on your music.

The Wireless CarPlay Display is probably the most efficient way of completing these tasks. Designed to mount on the dash of any car, this smart touchscreen connects wirelessly with your phone via Bluetooth.

The large HD display makes it easy to check information at a glance, and you can use voice commands to control your apps.

Speaking of apps, the display is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This means you can access all the key features on your smartphone (even your calendar) without taking your hands off the wheel.

The Wireless CarPlay Display works with most cars, and the vast majority of phones. The supplied suction cup mount lets you attach the display to any smooth service, and the device runs on power from your car charger. It even has a headphone jack for audio inputs.

It’s normally priced at $139.99, but you can grab the Wireless CarPlay Display today for only $99.99. At that price, it’s a great stocking stuffer!

