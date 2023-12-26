End of year savings take $350 off Google’s new Pixel Fold smartphone at $1,449

An end of the year discount has arrived on the Google Pixel Fold. Right now at Amazon, the unlocked 256GB smartphone sells for $1,449 shipped. It’s down from $1,799, and amounts to one of the first chances to save as well as the second-best discount yet. Today’s offer amounts to $350 in savings and comes within $50 of the all-time low set back over Black Friday, making it a great way to start off the new year with a new handset without having to pay full price. Head below for more on the Google Pixel Fold deal.

Google’s first foldable, the new Pixel Fold, arrives powered by its new Tensor G2 chip and packs a folding 7.6-inch display on the inside. When closed, you’ll be able to use the 5.8-inch screen on the outside, which wraps up the more compact take on this style of smartphone. On the other side is a 48 MP camera sensor, completing the package you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Arriving as proof that foldable phone cases can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed – these official Google Pixel Fold cases arrive as must-have add-ons to your new handset. They’re currently on sale from $38, and come comprised of a grippy, two-piece form-factor. Covering both halves of your foldable, the shock-absorbent case is made of a soft silicone that comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re taking advantage of the first discount on Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible.

Don’t forget that the OnePlus Open is also getting in on the holiday savings this week. Pricing now starts lower than ever before at $1,400, with as much as $300 in savings on the new folding smartphone. It’s the first foldable from OnePlus, and has certainly made its mark on the industry with one of the largest interior displays around and an impressive camera module to match. If the Pixel Fold isn’t quite what you’re looking for from a new smartphone, the OnePlus Open just might be.

Google Pixel Fold features:

Meet Pixel Fold, the first foldable phone engineered by Google. All the power of the Google Tensor G2 chip – in a thin, pocket-size design. It’s a Pixel phone on the outside. And a big, immersive display on the inside for entertainment and multitasking. So you can do even more, in so many ways. Enjoy seamless multitasking with Split Screen; drag two apps up from the taskbar to quickly open them side by side, or open two tabs in Chrome to shop and compare.

