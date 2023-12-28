Schwinn’s Mendocino hybrid e-bike hits 20 MPH for 55 miles at new all-time low of $475

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Hybrid Cruiser e-bike for $474.91 shipped. Down from $655, with an MSRP of $1,700, this e-bike spent most of the last two years staying between $1,700 and $1,150 until summer brought with it a price cut down to $900, where it has largely remained aside from a few discounts, most of them short-lived events. Today’s deal is the sixth discount since summer, coming in as a 72% markdown off the MSRP to give you a whopping $1,225 in savings. It beats our previous mention by $74 and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery, this hybrid e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. With a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on. You can also find the model with an electric throttle for $809.

As an alternative option, Amazon is also offering the Rattan 750W e-bike for $900. It sports a 750W brushless motor and a 48V removable battery that hits 28 MPH for up to 55 miles on a single charge. It features 20-inch fat tires, a 2-seat design, and a folding design for easy storage after your ride. You’ll also find two bundle options for this e-bike, with a rear basket included for $950, as well as an option for both a front and rear basket for $1,000.

If you want to stay up-to-date on the best and latest deals on other e-bike brands, head over to our Green Deals hub, which is updated daily as new discounts roll in. You’ll also find deals on power stations, solar panels, water heaters, electric tools, and more.

Schwinn Mendocino Hybrid Cruiser e-bike features:

Lightweight e-bike with a 16.5 inch aluminum bicycle frame for effortless riding to class or around the neighborhood, suggested rider height of 64 to 74 inches tall, shortest inseam of 27.7″-28.8″ and 31.6″-33.6″ inseam on highest seat setting

Rear rack mounted battery lasts for approximately 35 – 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and can easily recharge in 4 hours with a standard outlet, charging cable included, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

6-speed drivetrain with grip shifter provides smooth gear changes while mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power on the alloy double wall rims and 2.125″ tires

Upright riding position adds comfort while fenders help protect you from splashes, rear rack provides additional cargo space

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!