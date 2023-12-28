VOLTME’s 35W 2-port USB-C GaN charger falls 75% to new $6 low (Reg. $25), more from $13

Amazon is offering the VOLTME 2-Port USB-C Charger for $6.30 shipped, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. Free shipping is available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its usual $25 price tag, this charger has seen very few discounts over the year, with most of them only dropping costs by $2 to $4. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 75% markdown off its MSRP, saving you $19 and marking a new all-time low. This USB-C charger is a compact device that offers a 35W output when charging through one port or a 18W output when using both simultaneously. Empowered by upgraded GaN III technology that allows for a more compact size, this charger can handle charging your iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 to 55% within 30 minutes at the same time. And its universal compatibility allows it to handle all your device-charging needs, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Galaxy devices, and more.

More VOLTME charging devices seeing discounts:

And be sure to also check out our coverage of the recent deal for the UGREEN Nexode 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank that offers one USB-A port and two USB-C ports, one of which is a 100W fast-charging port that can fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Air in just 90 minutes. There is also the new Nexode 100W 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank as well, which features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds up to 100W.

VOLTME 2-Port USB-C Charger features:

【Dual USB C Charger】VOLTME 35W USB C Wall charger with dual USB-C port, each output provides 18w of charging power to fast charge 2 devices like your iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 to 55% within 30 mins at the same time. Unleash lightning fast charging capabilities – a remarkable 2X faster than using the original charger.

【GaN Charger Superior Safety】VOLTME 35W iPhone fast charger is equipped with GaN III, matches the current as your device’s needs automatically, and provides current regulation, temp control, and short-circuit protection to ensure safe charging.

【Compact & Portable】VOLTME Dual Usb C charger block is 63% smaller than the original MacBook Air charger. Boasts an ultra-compact, lightweight design with foldable prongs for ultimate portability. The durable ABS casing and high-quality components ensure protection against scrapes, bumps, and drops.

【Universal Compatibility】VOLTME 35W type c block is compatible with iPhone 14 / Plus / Pro / Pro Max, iPhone 13 / 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max / 13 Mini / 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max, MacBook Air, iPad Pro / Air / Mini, Galaxy and more. This usb c brick embodies versatility and efficiency across all devices.

