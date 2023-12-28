VOLTME’s 35W 2-port USB-C GaN charger falls 75% to new $6 low (Reg. $25), more from $13

Amazon is offering the VOLTME 2-Port USB-C Charger for $6.30 shipped, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. Free shipping is available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its usual $25 price tag, this charger has seen very few discounts over the year, with most of them only dropping costs by $2 to $4. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 75% markdown off its MSRP, saving you $19 and marking a new all-time low. This USB-C charger is a compact device that offers a 35W output when charging through one port or a 18W output when using both simultaneously. Empowered by upgraded GaN III technology that allows for a more compact size, this charger can handle charging your iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 to 55% within 30 minutes at the same time. And its universal compatibility allows it to handle all your device-charging needs, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Galaxy devices, and more.
More VOLTME charging devices seeing discounts:
- 30W 2-Port USB-C Car Charger: $13 (Reg. $16)
- Mini 10,000mAh USB Portable Charger: $18 (Reg. $32)
- Mini 20,000mAh USB Portable Charger: $27 (Reg. $40)
- 100W 3-Port GaN III USB C Charger: $28 (Reg. $46)
- 140W 3-Port GaN III USB-C Charger: $50 (Reg. $70)
- 9-Port Portable Power Station, 577.2Wh capacity: $250 (Reg. $400)
And be sure to also check out our coverage of the recent deal for the UGREEN Nexode 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank that offers one USB-A port and two USB-C ports, one of which is a 100W fast-charging port that can fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Air in just 90 minutes. There is also the new Nexode 100W 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank as well, which features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds up to 100W.
VOLTME 2-Port USB-C Charger features:
- 【Dual USB C Charger】VOLTME 35W USB C Wall charger with dual USB-C port, each output provides 18w of charging power to fast charge 2 devices like your iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 to 55% within 30 mins at the same time. Unleash lightning fast charging capabilities – a remarkable 2X faster than using the original charger.
- 【GaN Charger Superior Safety】VOLTME 35W iPhone fast charger is equipped with GaN III, matches the current as your device’s needs automatically, and provides current regulation, temp control, and short-circuit protection to ensure safe charging.
- 【Compact & Portable】VOLTME Dual Usb C charger block is 63% smaller than the original MacBook Air charger. Boasts an ultra-compact, lightweight design with foldable prongs for ultimate portability. The durable ABS casing and high-quality components ensure protection against scrapes, bumps, and drops.
- 【Universal Compatibility】VOLTME 35W type c block is compatible with iPhone 14 / Plus / Pro / Pro Max, iPhone 13 / 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max / 13 Mini / 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max, MacBook Air, iPad Pro / Air / Mini, Galaxy and more. This usb c brick embodies versatility and efficiency across all devices.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!