Android game and app deals: Brotato, Glidey, Earthlings Beware, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Brotato

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ models starting from $700 and this offer on the OnePlus Open folding smartphone as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Glidey, Brotato, Earthlings Beware!, Screen Lock Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Brotato features:

A top-down arena shooter roguelite where you play a potato wielding up to 6 weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens. Choose from a variety of traits and items to create unique builds and survive until help arrives.

The sole survivor: Brotato, the only potato capable of handling 6 weapons at the same time. Waiting to be rescued by his mates, Brotato must survive in this hostile environment.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

CORSAIR’s K70 MAX RGB Magnetic-Mechanical Gaming ...
meross’ 2-pack BR30 HomeKit smart flood bulbs fal...
Here’s every LEGO Star Wars set releasing in 2024...
PNY’s Pro Elite 1,100MB/s portable SSD drops back...
VOLTME’s compact 140W 3-port USB fast charger see...
Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad hits $249 to start...
Put your best AI self forward with vidBoard Creative AI...
UGREEN launches two new Nexode Pro GaN chargers, with t...
Load more...
Show More Comments