New Amazon lows take $100 or more off Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ starting from $700

Amazon is now starting off the New Year with the best discount yet on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S9+. The recent Android tablet launched late last fall at $1,000, and now it is dropping down to $899.99 shipped. This discounts the Wi-Fi 256GB model by $100, beating the previous mention by $50 in the process of marking a new all-time low. There are also some other deals included in the sale on elevated capacities, like the 512GB configuration at $120 off the usual price tag at $999.99. Head below for more.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form-factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, of which the 11-inch model is also getting in on some New Year savings.

Alongside its larger counterpart, the savings today continue over to the Galaxy Tab S9. This smaller tablet boasts much of the same internal capabilities of its larger + series edition, just centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display. Pricing is a bit more affordable too, especially with the same $100 discounts applying as found on the S9+. Right now Amazon has the Tab S9 for $699.99, which is down from its usual $800 price tag and marking a new Amazon low. This is an extra $20 below our previous mention from back over Black Friday, too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ features:

No matter where you take your Tab S9+, unleash greatness in every experience with a superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, our most powerful tablet processor yet. Get ready for intense colors, deep contrasts and unbelievable brilliance on a 12.4” Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen**; Plus, Vision Booster automatically adjusts brightness and contrast. Confidently take your Tab S9+ with you everywhere; With an Armor Aluminum frame, it’s designed to protect against bumps; With an IP68 rating, it’s one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market.

