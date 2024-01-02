Stanley’s latest classic Hammertone insulated bottle returns to $30 Amazon low (25% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonStanley
25% off $30

Amazon is now offering the latest-model Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle for $29.95 shipped. Regularly $39, this is 25% off going rate and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is only the second time we have seen this new model go on sale since it appeared on Amazon back in October. This is the latest-generation model of Stanley’s classic Hammertone green vacuum-insulated bottle, complete with the vintage stylings and steel accents. It features a 1-quart capacity, the ability to keep its contents hot or cold for up to 24 hours, and a multi-purpose lid that doubles as an 8-ounce cup. Head below for more deals and details. 

While Amazon’s pricing on the popular and more casual Stanley Quencher bottles are still hovering around full price, you will find a range of deals on other options in the lineup live as part of our recent end-of-season event coverage. There are a host of other models from the popular brand on sale right with everything detailed for you right here

If you’re more focused on your 2024 workout accessories, the deals are flying now. Alongside today’s price drops on Optimum Nutrition protein, Apple Watch SE 2, and the Withings Body Smart scale, our fashion hub is loaded with apparel and footwear you’ll want to browse through while the prices are right. 

Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle features:

Our Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle is made with superior insulation that keeps liquids (soup, coffee, tea) hot or cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It’s also made with BPA-free materials, keeping its contents safe to consume. The rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel construction on this insulated thermos means it can work just as hard as you do without impacting its performance. This is an ideal bottle to throw into your truck, work bag or travel with it.  The Stanley thermos is designed with a leak-resistant lid, so you can put it in your backpack without worrying about any spills. The wide mouth of the thermos helps with easy pouring into the lid that doubles as an eight-ounce cup. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Stanley

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

CORSAIR’s K70 MAX RGB Magnetic-Mechanical Gaming ...
meross’ 2-pack BR30 HomeKit smart flood bulbs fal...
Here’s every LEGO Star Wars set releasing in 2024...
PNY’s Pro Elite 1,100MB/s portable SSD drops back...
VOLTME’s compact 140W 3-port USB fast charger see...
Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad hits $249 to start...
Android game and app deals: Brotato, Glidey, Earthlings...
Put your best AI self forward with vidBoard Creative AI...
Load more...
Show More Comments