Stanley’s latest classic Hammertone insulated bottle returns to $30 Amazon low (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the latest-model Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle for $29.95 shipped. Regularly $39, this is 25% off going rate and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is only the second time we have seen this new model go on sale since it appeared on Amazon back in October. This is the latest-generation model of Stanley’s classic Hammertone green vacuum-insulated bottle, complete with the vintage stylings and steel accents. It features a 1-quart capacity, the ability to keep its contents hot or cold for up to 24 hours, and a multi-purpose lid that doubles as an 8-ounce cup. Head below for more deals and details.

While Amazon’s pricing on the popular and more casual Stanley Quencher bottles are still hovering around full price, you will find a range of deals on other options in the lineup live as part of our recent end-of-season event coverage. There are a host of other models from the popular brand on sale right with everything detailed for you right here.

If you’re more focused on your 2024 workout accessories, the deals are flying now. Alongside today’s price drops on Optimum Nutrition protein, Apple Watch SE 2, and the Withings Body Smart scale, our fashion hub is loaded with apparel and footwear you’ll want to browse through while the prices are right.

Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle features:

Our Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle is made with superior insulation that keeps liquids (soup, coffee, tea) hot or cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It’s also made with BPA-free materials, keeping its contents safe to consume. The rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel construction on this insulated thermos means it can work just as hard as you do without impacting its performance. This is an ideal bottle to throw into your truck, work bag or travel with it. The Stanley thermos is designed with a leak-resistant lid, so you can put it in your backpack without worrying about any spills. The wide mouth of the thermos helps with easy pouring into the lid that doubles as an eight-ounce cup.

