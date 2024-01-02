Upgrade your 2024 health setup with new $85 Amazon low on Withings’ Body Smart scale

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $100 $85

With the New Year comes new fitness goals and Withings is here to help keep you on top of things. Amazon is now offering its very first deal on the Withings Body Smart scale at $84.99 shipped in both the black and white colorways. Regularly $100 directly on the Withings site where it is also on sale for $85, this model typically fetches $100 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This deal is the first price drop we have tracked on Amazon, subsequently delivering a new all-time low there. This is one of the latest models in the brand’s lineup, first debuting last summer, to track eight metrics over time – water percentage and muscle mass, “plus new insights like Visceral Fat for a more complete picture of your health.” It links up with Apple Health and Google Fit platforms over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth with an onboard “high-res” color screen, 15-month battery life, and what Withings refers to as regular updates to improve your experience with new features. Head below for more. 

With the Withings options you’re clearly getting a higher-end product from one of the brand’s that “invented the original smart scale,” but there are certainly more affordable solutions that might get the job done just as well for you. Something like this simple Etekcity smart scale also links with Apple Health and Google Fit to track 13 body metrics and it sells at $20 Prime shipped on Amazon.  

Another notable option we recently spotted on sale comes by way of the Renpho Solar Smart Scale. This one is currently 40% off the going rate and Amazon for a total at $24 Prime shipped. It too can track 13 body metrics and works alongside all of the popular health and fitness tracking ecosystems. Get a closer look at the feature set and price drop right here

Withings Body Smart scale features:

Withings invented the original smart scale. These advanced digital weighing scales track a variety of metrics are known to be accurate and are a great addition to any smart home. Withings upholds the highest standards of privacy, including GDPR compliance and additional security measures to protect all of your health data. Tracks 8 precise metrics over time, including water % and muscle mass, plus new insights like Visceral Fat for a more complete picture of your health. We improve your experience over time via app and device updates including new features, ensuring product satisfaction and long-lasting health benefits. 

