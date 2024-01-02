GoveeLife’s smart space heater covers 200 square-feet for a return $30 low, more from $38

Amazon is offering the GoveeLife Smart Space Heater for $29.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Down from its usual $50 price tag, today’s deal gives you $20 off the going rate, coming in to match BF prices as well as the current price set on Govee’s own website. Protect yourself from winter’s chill with this smart space heater that you can connect to your smartphone or Alexa and Google Assistant via Wi-Fi to remotely adjust temperature settings, along with other smart functions. With its energy-efficient 1500W PTC ceramic heating technology, it’s able to rapidly heat a 200 square-foot area with plenty of safety features built-in (like tip-over and overheating protections, safety plugs, and V-0 flame retardancy) to ensure your home and its inhabitant’s safety while continuously running. Head below to learn more.

More Govee Smart Space Heaters seeing discounts:

If you’re in need of a humidifier now that the chillier months of winter have begun rolling in, check out our recent coverage of the GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Max, a 7-liter tank with nine mist levels and two mist modes that can run for up to 70 hours before needing to be refilled. You’ll also find the Govee Smart Light Bulb 2-pack at the lowest price we have tracked, as well as meross BR30 HomeKit Smart Flood Bulb 2-packs that are on sale as well. And be sure to head on over to our smart home hub to keep up-to-date on the very best deals on devices that will bring your home further into the twenty-first century.

GoveeLife Smart Space Heater features:

Smart Upgraded Thermostat: The built-in sensor supports a basic thermostat function. Link with a GoveeLife Thermo-Hygrometer to accurately reflect the ambient temperature without manual adjustments via AutoReflect. Thermo-hygrometer not included.

Remotely Control via App & Voice: Connecting with 2.4GHz WiFi(No 5G support), turn on the space heater for preheating in advance via smart app while you’re on your way home. You can also set the heating temperature by voice control. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

2s Fast & Powerful Warmth: The small heater with energy-efficient 1500W PTC ceramic heating technology rapidly heats a 200ft² area. Equipped with 1200W or 900W low heating mode and one cool air fan to meet your various needs. Smaller than the tower heater but just as powerful.

Multi-Protection Safety Features: Includes tip-over and overheating protection, safety plugs, and V-0 flame retardant to protect kids and pets. UL 1278-tested, making it suitable for indoor spaces, living rooms, bedrooms, and offices.Tips: The heater had set to automatically shut down for 24 hours to meet US safety regulations.

Compact and Quiet: The portable heater has lower than 37dB noise levels, making it quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. This 10-inch desk mini heater with a built-in handle can be used anywhere you need it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!