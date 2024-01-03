Upgrade your air fryer for 2024: Instant’s 9-qt. VersaZone dual-basket now $140 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the Instant Vortex 9-quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer at $139.95 shipped. Regularly $200 and currently matched directly from Instant Pot, this is $60 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the best we have tracked on Amazon in the last year outside of a very brief deal at $20 less for Black Friday. This model takes the familiar air fryer experience up a notch with 8-in-1 functionality including traditional air fry settings as well as bake, roast, broil, reheat, or dehydrate alongside the brand’s SyncCook and SyncFinish that ensures both baskets complete the cooking process at the same time. Along with all of the one-touch programs for “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns, and more,” this model features the brand’s VersaZone divider so you can use it as a dual basket air fryer or as one large 9-quart cooker, depending on your needs at the time. More details below.

If a more traditional and compact solution will suit your needs, something like the COSORI mini air fryer will likely get the job done and for less cash. You can land this 2.1-quart model on your countertop down at $50 shipped on Amazon, or $90 under the price of the model above.

Elsewhere in kitchen and cooking deals, you’ll want swing by our home goods hub for additional highlights. Alongside this ongoing offer on the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine to upgrade your morning routine at a discount, we are also tracking a host of Breville juicers at up to $120 off and a new Amazon all-time low on Chefman’s indoor pizza oven. Everything else is waiting for you right here.

Instant Vortex 9-quart VersaZone Air Fryer features:

More than an air fryer! Bake, roast, broil, reheat or dehydrate, SyncCook, SyncFinish. Using our proprietary VersaZone technology, allowing you to cook in single 9QT or dual 4.5QT zones, with separate controls for each. SyncCook lets you cook both baskets with the same cooking settings; SyncFinish lets you program baskets with 2 different settings to automatically finish at the same time!.

