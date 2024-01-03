Upgrade to HyperX’s regularly $200 flagship ProCast Microphone down at $155 shipped

Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the flagship HyperX ProCast Microphone at $154.84 shipped. This regularly $200 mic is now nearly 25% off for the lowest total we can find. While we did see it down at $150 and a very short-lived one-day deal at $145 previously, this is still a notable chance to upgrade your streaming or battlestation rig for 2024. This model features a gold-sputtered large condenser diaphragm and a cardioid polar pattern HyperX says is ideal “for streaming, podcasts, or other single-source audio recording.” An onboard 80Hz filter is in place “to reduce unwanted low-end frequencies” as well as a typical XLR connector, built-in anti-vibration shock mount to minimize unwanted rumbles and noise getting captured in your recordings. There is also a detachable HyperX Shield metal pop filter included. Take a deeper dive right here and head below for more.

If you’re looking to skip out on the audio interface an XLR microphone requires and only need a more entry-level solution, HyperX makes one of those as well. The SoloCast is a solid option in the $42 price range and you can take a deeper dive on what it can bring to your setup as part of our hands-on review.

If you are, however, looking to move into the more professional-grade audio interface setups, or are just looking for an upgrade for your setup, the new 4th generation Focusrite Scarlett models are a fantastic option. They start from $140 shipped and are some of the best options in the price range – all of the details you need are in our hands-on review.

HyperX ProCast Microphone features:

ProCast’s design enables better high-frequency details compared to electret and dynamic mics and improved low-frequency performance. The ProCast requires 48V of phantom power, so connect it via XLR cable to professional interfaces or preamps to start your recording. Simply snap the HyperX Shield to the ProCast’s included anti-shock mount to filter out those plosive puffs of air that result from p sounds. The sleek, unique HyperX design blends form and function, making the ProCast as elegant as it is practical.

