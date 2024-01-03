Journey goes 20% off sitewide for the New Year: Apple Find My gear, chargers, more from $20

Journey has now launched a 20% off sitewide New Year sale. This sale is on par with the holiday offers we saw during the holiday season last year, outside of the bonus 5% only select VIP members were privy too. The deals include everything from its MagSafe charging desk mats to its 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stands and everything in between. It even drops the prices down on its new Apple Find My-equipped gear and its updated 15W chargers with Apple Watch Fast Charging action. Head below for more details and a closer look at some top picks.

Journey sitewide New Year sale

The Journey sitewide New Year sale is now live and ready to go. Simply apply code START20 at checkout to drop 20% off everything the site offers. Down below you’ll find some of our top picks to use the code on alongside some of our hands-on reviews for said gear, but you’ll also be able to apply this code on its new LOC8 Apple Find My MagSafe wallet, Passport holder, and wallet card tracker we featured at the tail end of last year.

LOC8 Apple Find My Passport Finder Wallet features:

Passport holder and boarding pass compartment keeps all paper and documents safe on your trip.

Hidden pocket with magnetic closure for notes and coins

Tracker works with Apple Find My App

Holds five essential cards.

Pen holder for extra convenience filling out forms and documents.

Protective lining and demagnitisation-safe film protects against demagnetisation of cards.

RFID technology protects sensitive data stored on cards.

