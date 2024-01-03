Samsung’s latest 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro now over $770 off starting from new $979 low

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro laptop 16GB/1TB at $979 shipped. Regularly $1,750 and more recently going for closer to $1,449 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as 44% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This machine is currently selling for the full $1,750 directly from Samsung, for comparison’s sake. Centered around a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor, it carries 16GB of RAM and 1TB internal storage alongside a 120Hz AMOLED display, FHD webcam, and fingerprint reader security. You’ll also find a range of connectivity options from Thunderbolt 4 to USB-C to a microSD slot alongside Intel Iris Xe Graphics and Windows 11 Home. Head below for more details.

If you would prefer to go with something from the Samsung tablet lineup instead, we spotted some notable deals on its latest Galaxy Tab S9 lineup this week. With deals starting from $700 on various configurations, you’re looking at $100 or more in savings on the brand’s newest tablet experience with all of the details you need waiting right here.

And while we are on the subject, this morning also saw a notable price drop land on OnePlus Pad with some bonus goodies thrown in for good measure. Alongside a straight $50 price drop, you can also score one of the brand’s folio covers or stylus devices for a total savings of $100 on the package. Get a closer look in this morning’s deal coverage while the price is still right.

Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro laptop features:

Strivers and thrivers, this is the PC laptop for you; Accomplish your ambitions with a powerful processor that’s the latest design by Intel — ideal for fast-paced lifestyles. Go ahead, live that fast-paced life — Galaxy Book3 Pro won’t slow you down; Featuring a slim, lightweight design that’s made to move with you, this powerful PC is always ready to help you pursue your ambitions. Experience jaw-dropping clarity on a 3K AMOLED display, available in two sizes (14-inch and 16-inch); See more content with a super wide 16:10 aspect ratio, the largest ever for a Galaxy.

