OnePlus Pad sees $50 discount to $430 with your choice of folio cover or stylus ($100 value)

OnePlus is kicking off 2024 with one of the better OnePlus Pad discounts we’ve seen. The recently-released Android tablet is dropping down to $429.99 shipped on its drop down from the usual $480 price tag. Those $50 in savings are some of the best we’ve seen, and come joined by some added value thanks to a bundled accessory. You’ll have your choice of either a OnePlus Folio Case or Stylo stylus. There’s as much as $100 in added value, letting you accessorize your new tablet with a grand total of up to $150 in savings. And if you’re looking to learn a little bit more about what OnePlus Pad has to offer, we break it down below the fold.

The new OnePlus Pad has been deemed a pretty good Android tablet by our friends over at 9to5Google, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times. In addition to the keyboard which we’ll come back to, this bundle deal gets you the brand’s new OnePlus Pad which comes centered around an 11.61-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s all powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which for all intents and purposes is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that many of you will actually be familar with. It comes backed by 128GB of SSD storage, as well as 8GB of memory.

Alongside just being able to lock-in the cash discount, you also get your choice of one bundled accessory. Today’s OnePlus Pad deal includes either the OnePlus Folio Case or the Stylo. The former adds a bit of protection into the mix with a folio form-factor that covers both the front and back of your device. Then there’s also the option of going with the OnePlus Stylo, which improves the drawing, note-taking, and all-around experience with a stylus design.

These accessories are able to be added on to your order as you add the OnePlus Pad to your cart, but can also just be thrown into your cart the usual way. So if the accessory you want isn’t automatically added, you can manually do it below:

More on this OnePlus Pad deal:

Welcome to the world’s first tablet with a 7:5 ratio screen. We call it ReadFit. It showcases a more squared display for a better view, while maximizing tactile comfort. With 67W SUPERVOOC, you’ll never worry about reaching for the charging cable again. A full charge takes just over 60 minutes¹. Charging is safer too with the advanced Battery Health Engine. Auto Connect hooks you up smoother and faster across devices. Level up from your smartphone display to the OnePlus Pad – and to an even larger screen – to simplify your work and amplify your play.

