Schwinn Marshall hybrid e-bike cruises at 28 MPH into new all-time low of $747 (Reg. $900)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike for $746.99 shipped. Down from $900, with a $1,400 MSRP, this hybrid e-bike has only seen a handful of discounts over 2023, with one falling from its MSRP to a more regular $900 list price, and the rest coming in as short-lived discounts over the second half of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 47% markdown off its MSRP, beating our previous mention last month by $18 and marking a new all-time low to begin the new year. All in all you’ll be getting $653 in savings off its MSRP.

With an 18-inch aluminum frame built around a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH and an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, this hybrid bike is perfect for commutes, bike trails, or just cruising around with friends. It features a 7-speed twist shifter that offers smooth gear changes paired with mechanical disc brakes for stopping power in all weather types. Its battery also has integrated LED lights on either side, as well as both head and taillights so that you’ll be seen in low-to-no-light rides.

If you’re looking for a more unique e-bike in design and function, check out our recent coverage of the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike. Designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 55 miles on a single charge. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other EV brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and much more.

Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike features:

Hybrid ebike, 18 inch aluminum frame, perfect ebike for commutes, bike trails, or meeting friends, 27.5-inch wheel fit riders 5’8” to 6’4” inches tall

Integrated downtube (288-watt) battery can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, includes charging cable, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

250-watt hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides a quiet boost to accelerate up to 20mph with the throttle, tested to and complies with ANSI/CAN/UL2849

7-speed twist shifter offers smooth gear changes, mechanical disc brakes deliver all weather stopping power and alloy double wall rims with lightweight durability with 2.3-inch wide tires

Integrated LED lights on the battery, head and taillights are sleek and help others see you on low light rides.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!