Hover-1’s Altai Pro R750 e-bike cruises at 28 MPH for 55 miles at new $1,392 low (Reg. $3,000)

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price down to $1,392.01 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike for $1,640.96 $1,392.01 shipped. Down from its $3,000 price tag, this e-bike only received one discount in the first half of the year, with summer’s end bringing more frequent and larger price cuts. Today’s deal is a 45% 54% markdown off the going rate, giving you $1,359 $1,608 in savings, beating out Hover-1’s own website where it is still listed at its MSRP, and marking a new all-time low to end the year on.

Designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 55 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Head below to read more.

For a more affordable e-bike that can carry you for long distances on your commute, check out the current discount on the Schwinn Mendocino Hybrid Cruiser e-bike, being offered at a new $475 low. This hybrid e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other e-bike brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and much more.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike features:

  • OFF-ROAD READY WITH ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION – The 20 fat tires are durable and built to withstand rough terrain. The adjustable air suspension fork can be adjusted to your preference for a softer or stiffer ride.
  • LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND TURN SIGNALS – The bright, LED high/low beam headlight and LED taillight keep you visible to other motorists and illuminate your path in low-visibility conditions. Integrated front and rear turn signals help you stay safe on the road.
  • LONG-LASTING, REMOVABLE BATTERY – The built-in 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery fully charges in 7-8 hours and provides an average range of 55 miles. The battery can be removed for convenient charging. No need to haul your E-bike to an outlet.
  • APP ENABLED – Track your riding distance and time, navigate with GPS, and adjust your settings with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App.
  • MID-MOUNTED DISPLAY – The integrated 3.5 LCD display shows your current speed, battery level, odometer, pedal assist level, and more.

