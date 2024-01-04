Score Amazon’s Kindle Scribe tablet reader with stylus at up to $85 off, deals from $270

Amazon is giving Prime members a chance to score its flagship Kindle reader at a discount to kick off the New Year. The 16GB Amazon Kindle Scribe is now starting from $269.99 shipped, down from the regular $330 list price. This is $70 in savings and the first price drop we have tracked since the holiday deals last year. Today’s offer is on par with all of the best price drops of 2023 outside of the end-of-year savings to deliver Amazon’s tablet-meets-reader device with the included stylus pen to your 2024 tech arsenal. Head below for more details.

The flagship Kindle Scribe debuted in late September 2022 as Amazon’s most capable and powerful reader device to date. Not only does it deliver all of the typical Kindle features centered around a 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display, but it also ships with an included stylus so users can “write down thoughts, journal, take meeting notes, sketch and more.” Get a closer look right here for deals up to $85 off.

And if you’re looking for an elevated model with more internal storage capacity, you’ll find price drops on those models waiting on this landing page.

While we are talking deals on Amazon gear, be sure to scope out the price drops we featured yesterday on its smart thermostat and smart plugs with offers starting from $12 Prime shipped.

Kindle Scribe features:

The only Kindle that includes a digital notebook – Read and write down thoughts in books or a separate notebook.

Create Kindle notebooks – write down thoughts, journal, take meeting notes, sketch and more. View your notebooks on the Kindle app, export to pdf or convert to text and send to your contacts.

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Basic Pen.

Read and take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Basic Pen.

