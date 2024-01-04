elago’s Macintosh-themed MagSafe charging stand refreshes your nightstand at $17 (Reg. $27)

Did you just get an official MagSafe charger for Christmas? elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its just-released MS M4 Charging Stand for the best price yet to dress up the accessory with some classic Macintosh vibes. The new accessory now sells for $16.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $27, today’s offer arrives as only the second discount and a new all-time low. It’s now $5 off, and beats the launch discount we covered right when it debuted at the end of November. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer, hands-on look at what to expect.

The conversation with the new elago MS M4 Charging Stand really has to start with its design, which draws inspiration from the original Apple Macintosh. The beige design looks like a miniature Mac, and turns your official MagSafe charger into a StandBy mount for your iPhone 15. It can support all of Apple’s latest handsets, regardless of if you’re still rocking one of the mini releases or have a newer Pro Max smartphone. The MS M4 is made of a soft silicone material that won’t scratch your device, either.

If you didn’t happen to unbox one of Apple’s MagSafe chargers for Christmas but want an extra to go with elago’s latest accessory, Amazon has you covered with some savings. Right now in the in-house charger sells for $29, saving you $10 from its usual $39 price tag. This is a must-have for any iPhone 15 owner, and is an even better buy now that it’s on sale. Not to mention, the fact that it can pair with the Macintosh-themed charging stand.

elago Macintosh MS M4 Stand features:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with MagSafe! The new MS M4 Stand brings back a classic retro design to your desktop. Add some real nostolgia to your workspace. After an easy installation process, the stand holds your phone compatible with MagSafe at the perfect angle to take both phone and video calls – Perfect for FaceTime and is compatible with StandBy mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!