Tested: elago’s new MagSafe stand delights with a StandBy-first build and Macintosh design

elago launched a new MagSafe charging stand last month, bringing its fascination with the classic Macintosh to your setup as an iPhone 15 companion. I just had to have it, for the past week or so it’s been hanging out on my nightstand as my overnight docking station. With a design that is geared towards StandBy mode, I take a closer look at if this accessory is worth its homage to Apple’s old school Mac.

The latest accessory from elago is very much like all of the other releases we’ve seen from the company. Instead of packing in its own charging tech, elago and its new MS M4 Stand relies on you bringing your own tech. In this case, you’re going to have to have one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers in order to actually let it charge up your iPhone 15.

But once that’s taken care of, you’re looking at a very novel design that wraps your MagSafe charger in the kind of vibes that you’d expect from 1980s Apple. The classic Macintosh design found on the elago MS M4 Charging Stand makes it right at home with modern day Apple setups and as a great way to take advantage of StandBy mode. I’ve been using it for the past few days, and have some thoughts on the whole $27 package.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with MagSafe! The new MS M4 Stand brings back a classic retro design to your desktop. Add some real nostalgia to your workspace.

After an easy installation process, the stand holds your phone compatible with MagSafe at the perfect angle to take both phone and video calls. Compatible with Standby Mode!

Premium silicone was used to create this awesome product so that it can help protect your phone and the surface it sits on. Silicone prevents scratches on the surface it rests on and keeps it securely in place with amazing grip.

9to5Toys’ Take

The second that I finished covering the launch of the new elago MS M4 Charging Stand last month, I went over to Amazon to bought one for myself. It showed up the next day, and I’ve been using this as my main nightstand MagSafe stand for the past week. We’re big fans of elago here at 9to5Toys, and the company’s latest release continues that sentiment. With the whole accessory just being a big chunk of silicone, there’s not all too much to talk about. But still, that simplicity is part of why I love this stand so much.

I’ve previously covered how elago was leading the charge on StandBy mounts for your iPhone 15. But the company’s latest here really doubles down on that in a new way. Past releases have been able to support the feature just by turning your handset sideways, but that’s the only way you can mount for smartphone this time around. The design this time makes it so that you have to position your smartphone horizontally – largely just because there’s a floppy disk poking out of the stand that also doubles as a perch for larger iPhones.

The magnetic force from your official MagSafe charger is more than enough to comfortably hold up and iPhone 15 Pro. I wouldn’t say it’s the strongest magnetic connection I’ve used, but it does the job well enough I don’t have to worry about my device falling off.

For $27, this is going to make an excellent way to not only get a little more functionality out of your MagSafe puck, but also bring some old school Apple flair to your setup. It would also make a fantastic stocking stuffer for the Apple fan in your life – odds are they already have one of the company’s iPhone 15 chargers and will adore being able to dress it up like a classic Macintosh. I know I do!

But if you don’t already have a MagSafe charger lying around, the proposition of spending $27 for the elago classic Macintosh Stand and then another $29 for the charger is a bit steep. It’s not that I wouldn’t recommend the purchase, it’s just going to be a little less compelling.

This is one of the more simple accessories I’ve reviewed lately, but it gets the job done and looks great doing it. The elago classic Macintosh MagSafe stand is as delightful as they come in the world of iPhone 15 chargers these days, especially if you’re after a solution that’s as novel as it is functional.

