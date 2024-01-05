8Bitdo’s official Xbox Series X|S Arcade Stick gamepad returns to $75 low (Reg. $120)

Woot is now offering the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox Series X|S down at $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $120, this model launched back in June of 2023 and currently sells for $112 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $108. Today’s deal is matching both our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked on a brand new unit. 8Bitdo release this model as the very “first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide” – it is designed specifically to deliver that retro arcade gaming experience to your Xbox or PC rig for fighting games and more. You’ll find both 2.4G wireless and wired USB connectivity options here alongside 30 hours of battery life and compatibility with 8Bitdo’s Ultimate software to customize button mapping and more. Get a closer look right here and down below.

If you’re just looking for an extra gamepad for your system, something from the affordable PowerA lineup might be a notable way to do so without breaking the bank. You can score the PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox Series X|S (also works with Xbox One) down at under $27 shipped on Amazon, which is well below the cost of the official $50 or $60 Microsoft gamepads.

But if we are talking Xbox then we should also be talking the latest in Xbox kitchen appliances. After the launch of the themed mini fridge, the new Xbox toaster has hit the scene with the ability to imprint your morning toast with the iconic logo and you can score one right now for $40. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox features:

First Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and above.

Wireless 2.4G or wired USB connectivity.

Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software. Customizable button mapping.

Fast-mapping and profile setting buttons. 3.5mm Audio Jack and volume control.

30 play hours max with 4 hours charging time.

