8Bitdo launches ‘world’s first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick’ today, pre-order now

8Bitdo is a favorite around here, a beloved third-party controller maker for gamers everywhere, and we have just spotted its brand new Xbox Arcade Stick controller. Following the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick controller for Windows and Switch that launched way back in 2020 with a heavily Nintendo-inspired design, a new officially licensed model has just surfaced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New 8Bitdo Xbox Arcade Stick controller has arrived

The new 8Bitdo Xbox Arcade Stick controller is very much what it sounds like; a home arcade-style controller complete with a joystick, ten face buttons, and some additional system buttons. It follows the previous-generation Switch model very closely but with a new charcoal grey or white paint job alongside a 3.5mm audio jack and enhanced battery life.

8Bitdo describes the controller as the very “first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide.” Compatible with the latest-generation Microsoft consoles as well as Xbox One and Windows 10 machines, it makes use of a wireless 2.4G or a wired USB connection to link up with your system of choice.

From there, you’ll score an internal battery that delivers up to 30 hours of untethered playtime (it recharges in four hours) alongside support for the 8Bitdo Ultimate Software. The latter of which allows gamers to customize the controller completely, including everything from bespoke button mapping to stick sensitivity.

8Bitdo Xbox Arcade Stick controller features at a glance:

First Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and above.

Wireless 2.4G or wired USB connectivity.

Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software. Customizable button mapping.

Fast-mapping and profile setting buttons. 3.5mm Audio Jack and volume control.

30 play hours max with 4 hours charging time.

You can even swap out the arcade buttons and make use of the universal joystick mounting plate:

Swap out the 30mm/42mm arcade buttons as you like. The universal joystick routing plate supports virtually every arcade stick ever made: Sanwa JLF / Sanwa JLW Seimitsu / L3 33, 55, 56, 58.

The new 8Bitdo Xbox Arcade Stick controller is now available for pre-order on Amazon with a $119.99 shipped price tag. It is currently listed there as officially releasing later this month on June 30, 2023.

