Today’s best iOS app deals: Adventures of Mana, Le Havre, Pascal’s Wager, and more

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting. Joining Friday’s App Store offers, we are also tracking a solid deals on Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad alongside a discount on the latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. As for the apps, highlights include Adventures of Mana, Le Havre (The Harbor), Pascal’s Wager, Tower of Fortune 3, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Memory Trainer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Color Sheep: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Millimeter Pro – screen ruler: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Eden – World Builder: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Airports.: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

Enshrined atop Mt. Illusia, high above the lofty clouds, stands the Tree of Mana. Drawing its life energy from the boundless celestial aether, the sentinel grows in silence. Legend holds that he who lays his hands upon its trunk will be granted power eternal―a power the Dark Lord of Glaive now seeks to further fuel his bloody quest for domination. Our unlikely hero is one of countless gladiators indentured to the Duchy of Glaive. Each day, he and his ill-fated companions are dragged from their cells and bade to fight exotic beasts for the amusement of the Dark Lord. If victorious, they are thrown back into the dungeons with just enough bread to tide them over until their next match. But a body can only take so much, and it is never long before the weary captives succumb to their cruel fates.