Today’s best game deals: Lords of the Fallen $45 Amazon low, Star Wars Jedi Survivor $35, more

Amazon is now offering Lords of the Fallen on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 36% off the going rate and matching the current Best Buy sale price. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low on both platforms, coming in at about $5 under the previous best. If you’re into the Soulsborne genre and this one isn’t on your radar yet somehow, it ought to be. The dark medieval-setting spans across interconnected parallel worlds – the living realm and the “nightmarish realm of the dead” – as players embark on an epic quest to overthrow Adyr. Your lantern “possesses the ungodly power to cross between worlds. Use this dark art to reach forgotten places, unearth fabled treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your foe.” Head below for more of this week’s best console game deals.

