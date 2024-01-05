Today’s best game deals: Lords of the Fallen $45 Amazon low, Star Wars Jedi Survivor $35, more

Amazon is now offering Lords of the Fallen on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 36% off the going rate and matching the current Best Buy sale price. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low on both platforms, coming in at about $5 under the previous best. If you’re into the Soulsborne genre and this one isn’t on your radar yet somehow, it ought to be. The dark medieval-setting spans across interconnected parallel worlds – the living realm and the “nightmarish realm of the dead” – as players embark on an epic quest to overthrow Adyr. Your lantern “possesses the ungodly power to cross between worlds. Use this dark art to reach forgotten places, unearth fabled treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your foe.” Head below for more of this week’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- TUNIC eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Collection of ManaeShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Shovel Knight DigeShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Persona 5 Tactica $35 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $60)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- God of War Ragnarök on PS5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $35 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox digital Last Chance sale up to 60% off
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $35 (Reg. $50+)
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Motorsport $45 (Reg. $70
- Sonic Origins Plus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Baldur’s Gate 3 $63 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- MLB The Show 23 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation holiday sale 4,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $44 (Reg. $70)
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
