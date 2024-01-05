Big-time price drop knocks this 4-pack of the latest Tile Mate item trackers down to $38

Walmart is now offering a 4-pack of the latest Tile Mate item trackers for $37.88 shipped. While this bundle is typically listed at $50 via Walmart, Tile Mates regularly sell for $20 a pop at Amazon and the 2-pack is selling for $1 more than today’s 4-pack. Needless to say, this is a particularly notable deal and one of the lowest prices we ever tracked. While it might not be an Apple AirTag, it still provides a similar tracking experience and for a whole lot less today. It delivers a 250-foot Bluetooth range with the ability to leverage the Tile app for last known location data, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice commands, and to use this system in reverse to find your missing phone. Head below for more details and then dive into our hands-on review.

As we mentioned above, if the 4-pack is overkill for your needs, you can scoop up the latest Tile Mate for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. While clearly not as good a value on a per tracker basis, it is less cash out of pocket right now and a better option if you definitely don’t need four of them.

For folks already firmly planted in the AirTag game, the latest mounts from Elevation Lab are worth a quick look. At the tail end of last year, the brand introduced a new model to its TagVault lineup, levering built-in magnets and a waterproof housing to easily snap your Apple trackers on to just about any metal surface. Get a complete breakdown of the feature set in our launch coverage right here.

Tile Mate Item Tracker features:

Tile helps you keep track of your things. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday things like keys, backpacks or purses. Use our free app to find them.

Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you

When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map

Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

