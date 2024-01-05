Keep a close eye on the pups with Petcube’s Smart Cam 360 back at $34 Black Friday price

The official Petcube Amazon storefront is now bringing back Black Friday pricing on its Cam 360 Pet Camera down at $33.58 shipped. This is a limited-time Lightning offer that will only be live for the rest of the day or until the discounted stock runs dry. You’re looking at a 37% price drop from the regular $53 listing to deliver the lowest price we can find. We saw this model drop to $42 when it launched in November, but it has now returned to the Black Friday all-time low price. Featuring a 105-degree wide-angle, 8x digital zoom lens, it also includes a 360-degree pan and tilt rotation mechanism to reduce blind spots and keep your furry friends in frame. From there, you’ll score remote 1080p video feeds directly to your device of choice, smartphone control, and 2-way audio, as well as motion and sound recognition – “get notified of any activity at home with instant sound and motion alerts.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If something more basic will do the trick for you, check out the base model Petcube smart pet camera instead – it sells for $35 shipped on Amazon right now. On that note, something like the basic WYZE Cam OG 1080p HD Wi-Fi Security Camera will save you even more with a similar feature set starting from $24 Prime shipped.

As far as your front door and porch go, today’s deal on Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell is worth a closer look. Available for today only, you can now score one at 33% off the going rate for a total of $120 shipped. Get a closer look at this offer while you still can right here and then head over to our smart home hub for even more.

Petcube Cam 360 features:

Check on your fur baby and home anytime, anywhere. Enjoy a pan-tilt rotation camera with a 105° viewing angle, high-quality 8x zoom, and vivid night vision, ensuring no moment is missed. Know what’s happening at your home from anywhere — no more missed moments or blind spots. Alleviate your pet’s separation anxiety by chatting with them and listening to them bark or meow back! Reinforce positive behavior with audio feedback. The new camera-off feature ensures added domestic privacy. The lens view can easily be physically blocked with a simple app control and pan-tilt rotation. Top-tier encryption to ensure your data is kept confidential.

