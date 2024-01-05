Save 33% on Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell at $120 (Today only)

Through the end of the day, Amazon is offering the second-best price yet on the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) at $119.99 shipped. This is 33% off the usual $180 price tag and matching our previous mention which was last set over Thanksgiving Week. It’s still one of the first times we have seen it drop this low, and is the first discount in over a month at within $1 of the all-time low from May. We break down the details on how this can help you monitor those upcoming package deliveries below, or you can get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 720p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. This is a great way to upgrade your front door with some added protection to keep tabs on all of those upcoming package deliveries through 2024.

While you’re upgrading your setup for the new year, a reliable network is the base of a smart home security package and Google’s Nest WiFi Pro is down to its best price yet. The recently-released Wi-Fi 6E router normally sells for $200, but earlier in the week we tracked a notable discount down to $140 to ensure you can leave slow internet speeds in 2023 and help you take full advantage of the security features offered by the wireless doorbell.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!