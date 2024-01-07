Score a smart Blink Video Doorbell today down at $36 shipped (Reg. up to $60), much more

Amazon has now kicked off a new Blink smart home sale loaded with deep deals to make its already affordable gear even more so. One standout has the latest Blink Smart Video Doorbell down at $35.99 shipped. This model regularly sold for $50 for the first half of 2023 before jumping up to closer to $60 for the remainder of the year. While we did see it drop to $30 for Black Friday, today’s offer is matching the Amazon holiday sale after that to deliver a particularly affordable way to add some intelligence to your front door and porch. The Blink Video Doorbell will have you safely answering the door from anywhere – you can see and speak to visitors at the door with 1080p feeds landing directly on your smartphone, night vision, and two-way audio. It also features Alexa support and features both wire-free connectivity as well as the ability to link it into your “doorbell wiring to also sound your existing in-home chime.” Head below for more Blink smart home deals.

More Blink New Year deals:

Then go swing by our smart home hub for deals on Matter smart plugs, Philips Hue gear, TP-Link’s Matter smart switches starting from just $20, and much more.

Blink Video Doorbell features:

Answer your door no matter where you are from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.

Experience long-lasting battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.

Get alerts when motion is detected or someone presses Video Doorbell. Connect to existing doorbell wiring or pair with a Sync Module (sold separately) to engage live view and two-way audio on demand.

Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 and USB drive (each sold separately).

Designed for every home, go wire-free or connect to doorbell wiring to also sound your existing in-home chime. Without wiring, you can use your Blink Mini camera (sold separately) as an indoor plug-in chime.

Set up yourself in minutes with the two included AA lithium batteries then connect to wifi in the app.

