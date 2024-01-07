Score a smart Blink Video Doorbell today down at $36 shipped (Reg. up to $60), much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeBlink
Reg. $50+ $36
Blink Video Doorbell

Amazon has now kicked off a new Blink smart home sale loaded with deep deals to make its already affordable gear even more so. One standout has the latest Blink Smart Video Doorbell down at $35.99 shipped. This model regularly sold for $50 for the first half of 2023 before jumping up to closer to $60 for the remainder of the year. While we did see it drop to $30 for Black Friday, today’s offer is matching the Amazon holiday sale after that to deliver a particularly affordable way to add some intelligence to your front door and porch. The Blink Video Doorbell will have you safely answering the door from anywhere – you can see and speak to visitors at the door with 1080p feeds landing directly on your smartphone, night vision, and two-way audio. It also features Alexa support and features both wire-free connectivity as well as the ability to link it into your “doorbell wiring to also sound your existing in-home chime.” Head below for more Blink smart home deals. 

Then go swing by our smart home hub for deals on Matter smart plugs, Philips Hue gear, TP-Link’s Matter smart switches starting from just $20, and much more. 

  • Answer your door no matter where you are from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.
  • Experience long-lasting battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.
  • Get alerts when motion is detected or someone presses Video Doorbell. Connect to existing doorbell wiring or pair with a Sync Module (sold separately) to engage live view and two-way audio on demand.
  • Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 and USB drive (each sold separately).
  • Designed for every home, go wire-free or connect to doorbell wiring to also sound your existing in-home chime. Without wiring, you can use your Blink Mini camera (sold separately) as an indoor plug-in chime.
  • Set up yourself in minutes with the two included AA lithium batteries then connect to wifi in the app.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Blink

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lenovo Go 130W USB 4-port charger offers efficiency in ...
Urbanista announces overhauled solar charging headphone...
Here’s every LEGO Ideas set releasing in 2024: Dungeo...
Hazel Quinn offers up to 58% off its retro-style toaste...
Android game and app deals: Towaga, Suzy Cube, Getting ...
Save $200 on Yeedi’s robot vacuum with 3,000Pa of...
Ditch your iPhone for the built-in screen on the DJI RC...
Bose New Year sale up to 50% off: QuietComfort Earbuds ...
Load more...
Show More Comments