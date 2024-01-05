Amazon takes up to 33% off Philips Hue gear when you buy two or more smart lights

Amazon is kicking off a new Philips Hue promotion to end the work week, taking 20% off your order when you buy two or more of the lights on this landing page. Including color light bulbs, standalone lamps, hubs, and lightstrips, the savings carry over to a wide range of inclusions for the Philips Hue ecosystem. There’s even the new Festavia smart string lights. Shipping is free across the board, as well. We break down some favorites from the sale below the fold.

One of our favorite options from the sale has the Philips Hue Signe getting some added savings attached to the original promotion. The usually $330 price tag is dropping down to $280.49 each when you clip the on-page coupon. That stacks with the 20% in savings when you buy another accessory or light, meaning you can score the Signe lamp for $224.39 – the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Arriving as one of the more unique expansions of the Philips Hue Gradient series, this Signe floor lamp packs an upright design that can paint a corner, the sides of your TV, and other spots in your home with all of the usual colors that you’d expect. Though stepping up from other models, the internal lighting array features individually-addressable LEDs for more creative color pallets or syncing on-screen content to the ambient lights in your home theater. Compatible with Bluetooth or Zigbee, this can connect with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, too.

You can shop the rest of the eligible Philips Hue lights and accessories over on this landing page. Many of them have extra 15% off coupons on the pages, so you can score even deeper discounts across a whole host of smart home upgrades.

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp features:

Get a gradient of colorful light with the Philips Hue Signe gradient Floor. Dynamic light scenes blend any of millions of colors of smart light together. Control with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly in a single room, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!