Elevation Lab’s waterproof AirTag pet collar mount beats Black Friday from $9.50 (52% off)

We are now tracking some notable deals on the Elevation Lab TagVault Pet AirTag holders. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its TagVault Pet down at $9.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20, today’s deal is more than 50% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. This is one of the best deals we have tracked yet, coming in at more than $5 under last year’s Black Friday price. Designed to take a beating and handle rough conditions, it is nearly “indestructible” with a lifetime warranty by way of its composite body and CNC machined screws that are designed to maintain a waterproof seal – the dogs can go swimming with the AirTag inside. It uses self-piercing screws to attach to your dog’s collar with a design that “fits any width dog or cat collar.” Head below for more details and a deal on the glow-in-the-dark edition.

If you’re looking for a rugged solution to reliably attach an AirTag to your furry friends and be able to see them in the dark, we have another deal to scope out. Last summer Elevation Lab launched the same TagVault Pet detailed above, but with a finish that glows in the dark and you can now land a 2-pack on Amazon for $29.96 shipped. This is 25% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and coming in on par with the holiday deal last year. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for more details.

The brand also debuted its first magnetic AirTag holders recently with a very similar rugged and waterproof housing. Dubbed the “best way to keep AirTag on your car,” they are designed to mount in seconds to flat steel or ferrous surfaces on everything from your car to trailers, motorcycles, construction and farm equipment, tool boxes, bike racks, and more. All of the details you need are right here.

Elevation Labs TagVault Pet features:

The most secure & comfortable AirTag dog collar mount.

Waterproof, dogs can swim with it.

Fits any width dog or cat collar (or harness).

Doesn’t dangle: Our original thru-collar design uses self-piercing screws to go through any collar up to 0.20″/5mm (Which is 99% of collars. Some leather collars are too thick). Recommended for pets over about 10 lbs. Patents pending.

Lifetime Guarantee – Contact us with any issues, we will make it right. Ultra-strong composite body, CNC machined screws (loctite prevents screws from vibrating out, do NOT overtighten). Unbreakable ballistic Nylon6 polyamide backplate.

