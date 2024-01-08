Greenworks 80V 18-inch cordless electric chainsaw now $103 off at $297 low

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $297.49 shipped. Down from its usual $400 price tag, this particular model only saw a handful of discounts over 2024, with the lowest among them occurring back over the summer. Today’s deal comes in as a 26% markdown off the going rate, giving you $103 in savings and dropping costs down among some of the lowest recent prices. It beats out the Greenworks website where it is still listed at its MSRP, but comes up $59 short of the 2023 low from summer.

Equipped with a 18-inch bar and chain, as well as a 2.0Ah battery and rapid-charger, this chainsaw allows up to 100 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge (it can last longer with a bigger size of Greenworks’ universal batteries). The brushless motor also has “twice the torque of its brushed counterparts,” and its automatic oiler will ensure an evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity. There is no need to struggle with starter ropes as its been replaced with a simple and easy push button start. Also includes charger and scabbard.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the more compact Greenworks 48V 14-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw, with a smaller 14-inch bar and chain, but two larger 4.0Ah batteries, this chainsaw allows up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. And if you’re looking to stock up your arsenal ahead of spring, you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, currently discounted from $1,100 to $740.

Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

18” CHAIN AND BAR : Perfect for professional users​

BRUSHLESS MOTOR TECHNOLOGY : 2X more torque. Provides more power, longer runtime, quiet operation, and extended motor life​

AUTOMATIC OILER : Delivers proper chain lubrication and increased productivity​

EASY ADJUST TENSIONING : For easy bar and chain maintenance​

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE : Get up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge and comparable to a 42CC gas chainsaw​

EASY TO USE : Push button start, no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope

