Jetson Shield Ultra-Lock e-scooter with three security features hits new $342 low (Reg. $600)

Amazon is offering the Jetson Shield Ultra-Lock Electric Scooter for $341.99 shipped. Down from its $600 price tag, we only tracked three discounts over 2023 for this model since its release earlier in the year, with 2024 starting off by giving us a new all-time low. It comes in as a 43% markdown off its going rate and gives you $258 in total savings. It even beats out Jetson’s website where it is still listed at its full $600 rate.

Designed with security in mind, this electric scooter offers multiple options to keep track of your ride and give you peace of mind. It features an electronic lock to stop its wheels from moving, which can only be unlocked with a custom-set passcode or a tap of the included NFC tag. Next it has a retractable cable lock in the scooter stem with its own 4-digit combination, and even a concealed, lockable compartment that can hold up to two Bluetooth tracking devices so you always know where it is. It comes equipped with a 350W motor that reaches a top speed of 15.5 MPH and a travel range of up to 18 miles on a single charge. It also comes with an assortment of accessories and features like pneumatic tires, rubber deck, cruise control, three speed modes, a bright headlight, a combination taillight/brake light, and a bell.

Jetson Shield Ultra-Lock Electric Scooter features:

Unique built-in security features: Includes an integrated retractable cable lock, an electronic lock with NFC or passcode entry, and a concealed, lockable compartment to hold Bluetooth(R) tracking devices.

Great for commuting and everyday riding: The Shield has a max speed of 15.5 mph and a max range of 18 miles in ideal riding conditions.

Foldable frame: Frame folds in half for compact storage and easier transport.

Total speed control: Three different speed modes with varying maximum speeds cater to different skills and surroundings. Cruise control option for coasting on long stretches.

Safe braking: A rear foot brake and rear wheel disc brake with handbrake control gives two braking

