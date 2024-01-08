Save $1,000 on Juiced’s HyperScrambler 2 dual battery e-bike with 100+ mile range for $2,499

Juiced Bikes is taking a massive $1,000 off its HyperScrambler 2 Dual Battery e-bike as apart of its clearance sale, dropping costs to $2,499 shipped. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate, beating out all but one of its previous discounts from 2023. While it sits $300 above the New Year’s sale from the end of December, it does match its Black Friday pricing to land as the second-lowest discount we have tracked. If you’re a fan of this e-bike and have been considering making a purchase, you best do it soon because the current version is being discontinued as soon as it runs out of stock. You can learn more about the HyperScrambler 2 by heading below the fold or checking out our review over at Electrek.

This moped-style e-bike comes equipped with a 1,000W retroblade motor and two 52V batteries that reaches a top speed of 30 MPH while traveling up to 100+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone.

Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: custom padded double seat, a large LED headlight as well as a tail/brake light, front and back turn signals, two rear-view mirrors, an alarm, a kickstand, a USB charging port for your devices, and a backlit LCD display that gives you all the important real-time metrics.

You’ll also be able to earn extra savings on any purchases from Juiced Bikes when you buy two or more e-bikes together and use the promo code 2BIKEOFFER at checkout for $200 off your order. If you want to stay up-to-date on the best and latest deals on other e-bike brands, head over to our Green Deals hub, which is updated daily as new discounts roll in.

Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 Dual Battery e-bike features:

Forget everything you thought you knew about e-bike performance. The updated HyperScrambler 2 with DUAL BATTERY CAPACITY, features an insane 100+ riding range, extreme speed and power, and loads of upgraded electric bike components. Safety features include dual sideview mirrors, integrated brake light and turn signals. With two NEW G2 52V/19.2Ah batteries (SGS Certified to UL 2271), the total watt hour capacity on the HyperScrambler 2 is nearly 2,000! Never again ride with range anxiety and underwhelming pedal power.

