MUJJO 25% off sitewide: Leather iPhone 15 cases, wallets, more hit new lows for the New Year

Today, MUJJO is launching its official Winter Sale, knocking 25% off everything it offers. That includes all of its AirPods cases, AirTag keychains, the MagSafe wallets we loved after going hands-on, and best of all, its genuine leather iPhone 15 cases that just landed atop our list of the best iPhone cases of the year. Many of the deals you’ll find on tap for the Winter Sale are slightly undercutting the official Black Friday offers for some of the best prices we have ever tracked, giving folks a chance at landing a sweet new leather case for the New Year. Head below for the details.

MUJJO sitewide Winter sale – 25% off everything

As mentioned above, you’re looking at 25% off everything to deliver even better deals than the 20% sale we tracked over the holidays last year. This is really only one of a few times we have seen any official deals on the brand’s latest leather iPhone 15 cases as well as the matching MagSafe wallets. Be sure to browse our hands-on review of these leather cases and check out some highlights from the sitewide sale below.

MUJJO Full Leather and Leather Wallet iPhone 15 Case $33 (Reg. up to $59)

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max

Wrapped leather or machined-metal rear camera bump protects lenses

1mm raised leather bezel protects screen from abrasive surfaces

Protection in a slim profile that follows the contours of your phone.

Protection in a slim profile that follows the contours of your phone. Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully

Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish

DriTan water-free leather tanning

New burgundy colorway

All-new MUJJO Shield Case $44 (Reg. $59)

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max

ImpactCore tchnology provides unrivaled shock absorption

Drop protection rated to 5 metres/15 feet

Rear camera bump protects lenses.

Rear camera bump protects lenses. Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully

Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish

DriTan water-free leather tanning

MUJJO full leather MagSafe Wallet $33 (Reg. $44)

Easy-access three-card wallet.

Compatible with iPhones that have MagSafe (12,13,14) as well as MagSafe compatible cases.

Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully, rated Gold for environmental standards.

Lined with luxurious Japanese microfibre with a satin-like finish.

Easy to attach, with silicone stripes for slip resistance.

Browse through the rest of the MUJJO Winter Sale offers right here.

MUJJO Full Leather iPhone 15 case features:

Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully, rated Gold for environmental standards.

MagSafe for quick and easy wireless charging, compatible with MagSafe accessories.

Machined metal buttons for extra clickiness and responsiveness.

1mm raised leather bezel protects screen from abrasive surfaces.

Neatly covers the base, without obstructing speakers or charging port.

Raised rear-camera bump protects the lenses.

Lined with luxurious Japanese microfibre with a satin-like finish.

Over time, the leather acquires a patina unique to your use.

Super-slim profile: fully wrapped with premium-quality leather.

Fits 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 14 and 13

