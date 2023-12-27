Best iPhone 15 cases of the year: Budget-friendly, genuine leather, pouch-style, more

It is now time for our annual roundup of the best iPhone cases of the year. As we approach the new year, we come together to choose our favorite models in each category for Apple’s latest handsets. While you’ll find our wider range of favorites across a large selection of brands and styles in our collection of the best iPhone 15 cases right here, this is the place to find some particular highlights in various categories – this year marks the return of some mainstays, but a few new options are standing out among the pack in 2023 as well. Head below for a breakdown of some of our favorite iPhone cases of the year.

Best iPhone 15 cases of the year

Best bang for your buck – Spigen

Best leather iPhone 15 case – MUJJO

Best pouch-style wallet case – Harber London

Most unique iPhone 15 case – Spigen C1 iMac case

Down below you’ll find some final general thoughts on this year’s winners in each of the categories. Links to our hands-on reviews for these models are waiting in each section for an in-depth rundown on what to expect for each of these models and brands as well.

Best bang for your buck – Spigen

Once again, Spigen tops the list in the affordability category for me. The brand offers a sizable collection of tech accessories and more that certainly won’t break the bank, much like its 2-in-1 MagSafe stand with built-in charging for $40 that I’m using right now, but it is best known for its cases. With loads of designs and color options, they come complete with onboard MagSafe connections, a wide array of color options, and just about all of it comes in at under $25, if not less. There are plenty of budget-friendly case options out there, but in my opinion, there really isn’t much that can compete in the under $25 category. One thing to keep in mind here is the sister brands as well, like Caseology and Cyrill – both of these brands offer equally as notable options in the budget-friendly category, further showcasing the overall value of the Spigen family.

Spigen does make some higher-end options, like the bulletproof Armarid Enzo with diamond-cut metal accents, but it’s the affordable stuff we are highlighting here today. As far as where to start, our hands-on review will guide you down the right path. But I have always been a fan of its Mag Armor and Rugged Armor for MagSafe models alongside the ultra-slim Liquid Air Armor and Thin Fit variants for folks looking for something particularly thin that don’t need the built-in MagSafe connections.

Learn more in our hands-on review

Best leather iPhone 15 case – MUJJO

Choosing the best leather iPhone case every year isn’t the easiest task – the Nomad and SANDMARC models are fantastic and easily among our favorites, but this year the MUJJO leather iPhone 15 case has left me impressed. The brand introduced some new colorways, alongside the latest versions of its cases with built-in wallets, and they are one of the best we have tested out – they are my personal favorite leather iPhone cases this year.

Beautiful vibrant color treatments on the leather – the burgundy has been a personal standout for me – are joined by matching metal button covers with just the right amount of shine, the perfect snug fit, and soft Japanese microfiber linings. While the SANDMARC covers feature a highly unique metal cage around the camera, MUJJO’s design features a more casual and subtle metal ring surrounding the Apple lens array that might be more universally appreciated and is nonetheless a beautiful implementation that’s both aesthetically pleasing and functional.

Learn more in our hands-on review

Best pouch-style wallet case – Harber London

One option for wrapping your iPhone that really stands out this year, and one that was surprisingly more popular than we would have thought, is the pouch category. And when you’re talking gorgeous iPhone pouch carriers, the Harber London leather and wool treatments are easily one of the best.

The brand delivers beautiful handmade designs, subtle logo detailing, and a piece of crafted leather that really feels like leather – this isn’t one of those super paper thin implementations you can barely tell is indeed leather. The Harber London pouches look and feel like a beautiful leather jacket or high-end bag wrapped around your device, adding a special, classy aesthetic to the handset experience. The pouch form-factor certainly isn’t for everyone, but it, especially the Harber London models, can really elevate the vibe on your handset.

Learn more in our hands-on review

Most unique iPhone 15 case – Spigen C1 iMac G3

Look, it’s hard not to choose the wild Arc Pulse skeleton-style cases again this year in the category, but let’s talk vintage iMac vibes in the name of picking something new and fun. This year marked the return of Spigen’s C1 collection – a line of iPhone 15 cases heavily inspired by the Jony Ive-designed G3 Apple iMac from 1998. The tear-drop form-factor of Apple’s now retro desktop machine featured a colorful translucent design, an aesthetic Spigen directly pulled from for the look of its latest iPhone 15 C1 iMac case.

Officially known as the iPhone 15 Pro/Max Classic C1 (MagFit) Case, it is available in Graphite, Ruby Red, and the Bondi Blue you see showcased above. Paying homage to Apple’s personal computer from the late 90s’, the C1 features a semi-translucent case back that gives way to some faux technical innards with a completely see through port hole in the middle of the MagSafe ring that allows the Apple logo on the back of iPhone 15 to shine through. On the flip-side of the tinted case back, you’ll find a soft microfiber lining to hug your handset, it’s an overall solid design that hits well above the $25 or so you’ll pay to score one (you can use code helloagain20 at check out through the end of the year to knock 20% off).

Learn more in our hands-on review

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!