Tested: Hands-on with MUJJO’s genuine leather and microfiber MagSafe wallet…it’s a good one

Hands-on with MUJJO’s leather MagSafe wallet

The MUJJO MagSafe wallets are made of a vegetable-tanned Ecco leather that “ages beautifully” and is “rated Gold for environmental standards.” They are designed to magnetically connect to series 12 through 15 iPhones and the MagSafe case you might have wrapped around your device, with a nice silicone tread along the back for extra slip resistance.

The interior Japanese microfibre with “a satin-like finish” we saw on its cases is in place here as well, alongside and easy access diagonal lip along the top that is joined by cutouts on the bottom and back of the wallet.

It comes in six colorways to match its iPhone cases and sells for $44 shipped.

Take a closer look at the specs:

Easy-access three-card wallet.

Compatible with iPhones that have MagSafe (12,13,14) as well as MagSafe compatible cases.

Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully, rated Gold for environmental standards.

Lined with luxurious Japanese microfibre with a satin-like finish.

Easy to attach, with silicone stripes for slip resistance.

Access cards from the top, base, or back.

9to5Toy’s Take:

This year’s leather iPhone 15 cases from MUJJO were easily among some of the best, and the MUJJO leather MagSafe wallet is much of the same in its product category. It features the same genuine leather treatment we detailed on the case – soft, slim, and slightly shiny with an overall slimline form-factor.

The visual appeal and looks of the MUJJO MagSafe wallet also follow much of the design sentiment from its cases – clean lines and subtle detailing. The nice leather treatment is accented with some visible stitching down the side of the front pocket, adding some overall visual interest without getting in the way of the clean looks, in much the same way the subtly debossed MUJJO logo adds to the vibe here.

On the inside you’ll find soft microfiber lining to hug your cards without making it difficult to get them in and out – there’s a nice little finger cutout along the bottom to help the cause anyway. It holds as many as three cards and remains slim because of it. I might even prefer if it was even thinner with only enough space for two cards, but that’s just me and it certainly isn’t overly large or protrusive by any means.

Around back, and this is a feature I particularly appreciate, MUJJO has employed a sort of rubberized tread for extra grip. While the magnetic action here has worked flawlessly when used with or without the matching MUJJO case, it is nice to know there is a little bit of extra grip in place, not to mention a soft backing pushed up against my iPhone 15.

I only have one gripe with this leather MagSafe wallet. While it is certainly a personal one that means just about nothing to just about everyone else, I am not a fan of the diagonal opening on the top. I know this is incredibly petty, but I just would have much preferred a clean straight line, even if it made the cards harder to remove. If this doesn’t bother you (you might even like this design touch), just ignore me.

The price isn’t exactly on the affordable side at $44, but it does undercut the new $59 Apple FineWoven options and is better than any of the budget, no-name vegan leather options I have tried from Amazon. It is an especially solid choice for folks already invested in a matching MUJJO leather iPhone case.

All-in-all, it’s a sold design that has been wonderful to use. While I for one am not a huge fan of iPhone-mounted card carriers of any kind, if I was going to use one it would probably be the MUJJO leather MagSafe wallet alongside one of its matching iPhone 15 cases.

