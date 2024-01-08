SteelSeries’s new Alias USB streaming mic with RBG downlight returns to $140 low

Amazon has now brought back its holiday pricing on the new SteelSeries Alias USB Mic at $139.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is 22% or $40 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. This one launched back in October with a purpose-built design for streamers and has now returned to the lowest price we have tracked since then. Made for gaming, broadcasting, and podcasting, it features a capsule “3x larger” than your average USB mic specifically for “a wide range of vocals,” alongside free companion software for “mixing, easy drag ‘n’ drop app routing, AI noise cancellation, and more.” From there, you’ll find an RGB downlight emanating from the bottom of the microphone to add some ambiance to your setup with an integrated mount to reduce unwanted vibrations and LED monitoring – “check the audio levels and mute status at a glance with green-to-red lighting.” Hit up our hands-on review for more details and then head below.

If a more simple USB mic solution will do the trick for your needs, the HyperX SoloCast is a notable option that certainly won’t break the bank. While not quite as modern and feature-rich as the option detailed above, at just $40 shipped on Amazon, it does hit above its pay grade and will save you some cash in the process.

Another way to upgrade your stream without spending a ton is with this 100-foot run of Govee smart strip lighting. Now going for just $15 Prime shipped on Amazon, you can add smartphone- and voice-controlled multi-color lighting to your space for the price of a few cups of coffee right now with all of the details you need waiting right here.

SteelSeries Alias Microphone features:

Mic for gaming, broadcasting, and podcasting, level up your stream with Alias and free audio software. Capture a wide range of vocals with a capsule up to three times bigger than other mics. Sonar is the ultimate audio solution, with mixing, easy drag ‘n’ drop app routing, AI noise cancellation, and more (free to download). Check the audio levels and mute status at a glance with green-to-red lighting right on the mic. Enhance the ambiance with a customizable RGB light emanating from below the mic.

