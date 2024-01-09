Amazon’s Echo-connected Smart Air Quality Monitor drops to $55 for the New Year (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering its current-generation Smart Air Quality Monitor for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 21% or $15 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen this one drop lower during the limited Prime Day and Black Friday events, today’s deal comes within $6 of last year’s holiday price to deliver a notable discount on one of the more affordable options in the product category. Amazon’s air quality monitor is capable of measuring particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature to help ensure the air you’re breathing everyday is safe and comfortable. Ready to work alongside your Echo speakers and/or smart displays, it can take readings to engage your Alexa-enabled air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans alongside providing data on your air quality. Hit up our launch coverage and head below for more.

A more affordable solution in the air quality monitoring space is the GoveeLife model. While an overall less connected model without the Alexa integrations, it does feature an onboard LED display for quick updates on air quality data and comes in at under $40 shipped on Amazon right now after you clip the on-page coupon.

Elsewhere in Amazon New Year deals, we are also tracking a solid offer on its flagship Fire Max 11 tablet. Now available at $50 off the going rate, you’ll find a few configurations marked down right now with the 11-inch display, 14-hour battery life, an 8 MP camera, and smart home integrations at the ready. All of the details you need are right here.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

Know your air – Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air.

Track and measure – Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature.

Stay informed – Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime.

Get notifications – If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices.

Enable Routines to turn your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans on and off when the indoor air quality changes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!